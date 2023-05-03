Fletcher will start in right field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Rangers.
Fletcher is receiving a second straight start while Corbin Carroll (knee) recuperates. The rookie reached base three times and plated a run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Texas.
