Fletcher went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

Fletcher, who has two consecutive three-hit efforts, sent a Ross Stripling slider 428 feet to right-center field in the second inning for his first MLB homer. A lower-ranked prospect at the start of the season, Fletcher has hit consistently since being called up when the Diamondbacks sent Jake McCarthy back to the minors. His start Friday was in center field for the slumping Alek Thomas. Fletcher has at least one base hit in nine of 10 starts and is 16-for-35 (.457) with four extra-base hits and two walks.