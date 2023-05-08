Fletcher went 2-for-4 and was caught stealing in Sunday's 9-8 loss to Washington.
Fletcher made a fifth consecutive start and has hit safely in all six appearances (9-for-21) since being called up from Triple-A Reno. He was originally added following Corbin Carroll's knee injury and continues to start while the Diamondbacks ease Carroll back into the lineup at DH. On Sunday, Fletcher started in center field for Alek Thomas, who trails all rostered Diamondbacks with a .192 average. Thomas is the more highly regarded prospect, but if the organization wants to get him straightened out at Reno, Fletcher has experience playing center field in the minors.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Makes third straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Starts again•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Getting start•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Knocks in run•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Makes MLB debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Officially added to MLB roster•