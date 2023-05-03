Fletcher started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Fletcher, who made his first MLB start Tuesday, has appeared in both games since being called up from Triple-A Reno on Sunday. His opportunities should dry up when Corbin Carroll (knee) becomes available. That could happen Wednesday, after Carroll received a positive MRI result and took batting practice Tuesday. Fletcher is another lefty bat in an outfield dominated by left-handed hitters.