Fletcher went 1-for-2 with a double in Sunday's 12-4 loss to Colorado.
Fletcher, who was called up from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day, made his MLB debut, coming off the bench to play the final three innings in right field. He doubled in his first plate appearance. Fletcher, the younger brother of Angels infielder David Fletcher, will provide outfield depth while Corbin Carroll deals with a contusion of his left knee.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Officially added to MLB roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Being recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Moves to 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Scorching all season long•
-
Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher: Added to taxi squad•