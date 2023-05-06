Fletcher started in left field and went 1-for-4 in Friday's 3-1 win over the Nationals.

Fletcher, who was in the starting lineup for a third straight game, has hit safely in all four games (5-for-14) since being called up from Triple-A Reno. With Corbin Carroll returning from a knee injury, it had been assumed Fletcher's run in the starting lineup would end, but Carroll served as the DH on Friday while Lourdes Gurriel was rested. Eventually, when the Diamondbacks feel comfortable with Carroll playing the outfield, Fletcher's playing time should diminish.