Fletcher started in right field and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Fletcher made a third straight start in place of Corbin Carroll, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury since last Thursday. Carroll served as a pinch hitter Sunday and could rejoin the team Tuesday, which would curb Fletcher's at-bats. It's unclear how the Diamondbacks will adjust the lineup once Carroll is ready, as they currently have six outfielders on the roster. Presumably, either Fletcher or Kyle Lewis will head back to Triple-A Reno.