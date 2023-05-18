Fletcher started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Fletcher was prominent on both ends. After nailing Tony Kemp at home plate in the seventh inning to preserve a 3-3 tie, he scored Arizona's final run as part of a two-run ninth inning. Fletcher moved into the center field spot that was once held by Alek Thomas, whom the Diamondbacks optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. The former had usurped at-bats from Thomas since being called up at the end of April and now will become the primary center fielder.