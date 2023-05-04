Fletcher started in right field and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 12-7 win over Texas.

Fletcher was given a second consecutive start in right field for the injured Corbin Carroll (knee), but his run in the starting nine could end Friday. Carroll ran in the outfield prior to the game and served as a pinch hitter, getting two at-bats during the Diamondbacks' five-run seventh inning. Arizona is off Thursday before returning to action Friday against Washington.