The Diamondbacks called up Ellis from Triple-A Reno on Sunday. He'll start at third base and bat ninth in the Diamondbacks' series finale with the Cubs.

Ellis joins the active roster as a replacement for infielder Yonny Hernandez, who was optioned to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move. With top third baseman Josh Rojas (hand) getting the day off Sunday, Ellis will slot into the lineup right away, but don't expect Ellis to pick up regular playing time unless Rojas' hand injury requires a stint on the 10-day injured list.