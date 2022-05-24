Ellis left Monday's game against the Royals with right side discomfort.
Ellis drew the start at third base and hit eighth, though he was forced from the game in the fourth inning. Prior to his exit, Ellis went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. Jake Hager took over at third base and could see increased playing time if both Ellis and Josh Rojas (hand) remain sidelined.
