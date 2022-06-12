Ellis was designated for assignment by the DIamondbacks on Sunday.
Ellis has appeared in 34 major-league games over the last two years but hasn't made much of an impact, hitting .134/.268/.207. His absence clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Luke Weaver (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list.
