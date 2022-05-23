Ellis started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

Ellis was called up to start with Josh Rojas dealing with a bruised left hand. This is Ellis' second spin in the majors this season. He replaced Yonny Hernandez on the roster, as Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he preferred Ellis in matchups against opposing pitchers in the coming days.