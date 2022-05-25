Ellis (side) played the final three innings at third base in Tuesday's 8-6 win over Kansas City. He walked in his lone plate appearance.

Both Ellis and Josh Rojas (hand) were held out of the starting lineup but were available off the bench if needed, according to Jack Sommers of MLB.com. Jake Hager started at third base and was pinch hit for by Jordan Luplow in the sixth. Arizona is off Wednesday, and it's presumed both Ellis and Rojas will be available when the Diamondbacks kick off a four-game series against the Dodgers on Thursday.