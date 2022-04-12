The Diamondbacks optioned Ellis to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Arizona swapped him off the 28-man active roster in favor of another backup infielder in Yonny Hernandez, who offers the ability to handle more defensive positions. Ellis is largely limited to playing the two corner-infield spots, and he was unable to take advantage of the early playing time that was extended to him while Josh Rojas (oblique) opened the season on the injured list. In three games with Arizona, Ellis went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts.
