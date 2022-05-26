Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Ellis started in just one game after being called up Sunday, and he went 1-for-5 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts during his stint with the major-league club. The 26-year-old should see more consistent playing time in Reno.
