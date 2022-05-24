Ellis (side) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
After exiting Monday's 9-5 win in the third inning with right side discomfort, Ellis will get at least one day off to heal up. Top third baseman Josh Rojas (hand) is also on the bench for the third straight game, so the Diamondbacks will turn to Jake Hager to man the hot corner.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Dealing with side discomfort•
-
Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Doubles in MLB return•
-
Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Called up, starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Moved to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Logs two plate appearances•