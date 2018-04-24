Ellis is slashing .210/.290/.452 with three home runs and 11 RBI across 69 plate appearances with High-A Visalia this season.

The batting average and on-base percentage aren't anything special for Ellis, but the third baseman's power has always been his main allure as a dynasty prospect. With nine extra-base hits already on his ledger, Ellis isn't disappointing on that front, and he's also displayed some early growth in terms of his plate approach. Ellis' strikeout rate sits at a manageable 13 percent, down more than eight points from the mark he posted at short-season Hillsboro in 2017.