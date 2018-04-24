Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Trims strikeout rate at High-A
Ellis is slashing .210/.290/.452 with three home runs and 11 RBI across 69 plate appearances with High-A Visalia this season.
The batting average and on-base percentage aren't anything special for Ellis, but the third baseman's power has always been his main allure as a dynasty prospect. With nine extra-base hits already on his ledger, Ellis isn't disappointing on that front, and he's also displayed some early growth in terms of his plate approach. Ellis' strikeout rate sits at a manageable 13 percent, down more than eight points from the mark he posted at short-season Hillsboro in 2017.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...