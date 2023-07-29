Jameson (elbow) has elected not to undergo surgery on his UCL strain, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It was reported earlier this month that Jameson was seeking second opinions on his right elbow -- usually not a good sign. However, Jameson has received good news in that he will at least get to try the rest-and-rehab route instead. A procedure is often still necessary in these cases, but Jameson will try his best to stave off surgery.