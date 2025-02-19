Jameson (elbow) faced live batters Tuesday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
This was Jameson's first time facing hitters since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023. The Diamondbacks will monitor the right-hander's recovery from the session before determining next steps.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Set to throw off mound Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Pegged for relief role in 2025•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Continuing recovery•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Another bullpen scheduled•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Officially out through 2024•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Throws bullpen•