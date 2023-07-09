Jameson will get second opinions this week on his elbow injury, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jameson, who was moved from the 15-day to 60-day injured list Saturday, sustained the injury during a pitch in Thursday's game. At the time, he reported it to manager Torey Lovullo, pitching coach Brett Strom and trainer Max Esposito as a cramping in his hand and mentioned nothing about the elbow. The right-hander remained in the game to throw another 17 pitches. Lovullo was told the extra pitches did not impact the injury and that "the damage had already been done." The manager acknowledged that doctors are looking at the area of the ulnar collateral ligament, which suggests Tommy John surgery is in the offing.