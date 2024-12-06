The Diamondbacks are likely to use Jameson (elbow) as a reliever next season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Jameson came up through the minors as a starter and broke into the majors in that role. However, he was mostly used in relief in 2023 and pitched well in the bullpen with a 2.81 ERA and 29:11 K:BB over 32 frames. Jameson missed the 2024 season following Tommy John surgery but is expected to be ready for spring training.