Jameson (elbow) said that he will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Jameson missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in September 2023. Though he had been able to throw off a mound by July of last season, Jameson is presumably doing so with more velocity and better command this spring now that he's further removed from the elbow procedure. The Diamondbacks could still ease Jameson along more slowly in spring training than their other healthy pitchers, but the 27-year-old right-hander said that there's "no question" he'll ready for Opening Day. If Jameson clinches a spot on the season-opening roster, he'll likely be used in lower-leverage situations initially, but he could quickly move up the pecking order in an Arizona bullpen that looks relatively unsettled.