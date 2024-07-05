Jameson (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.
Friday marked Jameson's first bullpen session since undergoing Tommy John surgery last September. The 26-year-old isn't expected to pitch this season, but Friday's bullpen is an indication that Jameson is progressing well in his rehab.
