The Diamondbacks recalled Jameson from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Jameson will be joined by J.P. Feyereisen and Juan Morillo in moving to Arizona to replace Joe Mantiply, Bryce Jarvis and the injured A.J. Puk (elbow). Jameson has been effective in seven outings with Reno, giving up two runs on 6.2 innings while punching out 10 batters and walking none.