Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Turns in third multi-hit showing of month

Escobar went 2-for-4 and was thrown out on a steal attempt Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 2-0 loss to the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks have scored two or fewer runs in each of the last five games Escobar has played, which helps explain why he's gone without an RBI over that span despite recording a hit in all of those contests. Though Escobar will start at third base and bat second in Monday's series opener for the Dodgers, his fantasy prospects don't look all that promising over the final week of the season. Escobar has managed a lowly .230/.289/.392 batting line in September and should be in store for at least a day off or two over the Diamondbacks' final five games with the club now officially eliminated from postseason contention.