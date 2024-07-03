The Diamondbacks optioned Hollowell to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Hollowell joined the big-league club Tuesday, but he'll now return to the minors without appearing in a game for the D-backs. Cristian Mena will take Hollowell's place on the active roster and start Wednesday's game versus the Athletics.
