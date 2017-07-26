Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Blasts two homers to help rout Braves

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers, a walk and four RBI against the Braves on Wednesday.

Thanks to the quirky way the schedule has coincided with his trade out of Detroit, Martinez has faced the Braves in six of his last eight games -- and he's hit five homers off their pitching. Now that he's over the hand/wrist ailment that derailed his arrival in the desert, expect him to crush plenty more home runs in his new digs.