Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Collects two hits Wednesday
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Martinez gave the Diamondbacks their only lead of the game in the sixth inning, when his RBI single plated A.J. Pollock. With eight home runs since his July 18 acquisition from the Tigers, Martinez has certainly met the Diamondbacks' expectations in the power department, and now he's begun to cut down on the strikeouts and make more consistent contact as well. Two of Martinez's three multi-hit games with the Diamondbacks have come in the last four contests.
