Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Delivers another long ball Thursday
Martinez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs in Thursday's 10-8 win over the Cubs.
Martinez and Paul Goldschmidt connected on back-to-back home runs off All-Star closer Wade Davis in the ninth inning to break a tie and send the Diamondbacks to a series victory. In just 12 games (11 starts) with his new team, Martinez has already amassed six home runs and 14 RBI, but the impact has been somewhat dampened by a .195 average.
