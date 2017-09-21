Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Delivers two-run homer in win

Martinez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Padres.

Martinez's 41st homer of the season helped tie things up at 6-6 in the sixth inning, helping the Diamondbacks climb out of an early hole. With 12 long balls in 17 September contests, Martinez is already tied for third in National League history for home runs during the season's final month. With eight games still to go on the month, Martinez will take aim at surpassing the record total of 15 taters that Troy Tulowitzki hit as a member of the Rockies in September 2010.