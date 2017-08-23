Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Gets party started in first inning
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer against the Mets on Tuesday.
He started the Diamondbacks off on the right foot with the first-inning blast against fill-in starter Tommy Milone, though Martinez proceeded to strike out in two of his three remaining at-bats. While the slugger's hitting just .233 since coming over to Arizona before the trade deadline, his power certainly hasn't suffered -- this marks his 10th homer in 29 games with his new club -- and the average will surely improve in due time.
