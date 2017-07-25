Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Homers in return to lineup
Martinez (hand) went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Braves.
It was his first hit as a member of the Diamondbacks, and it came in his return to the lineup following a four-game absence. Martinez was hit by a pitch on the hand in his first game with Arizona last Wednesday, but all tests were negative. Monday's homer suggests he's out of the woods with the injury.
