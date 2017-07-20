Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Injury might be minor

Martinez, who left Wednesday's game in Cincinnati after swinging at a tight, inside pitch, has a left hand contusion. X-rays were negative and he's listed as day-to-day, according to the Diamondbacks' television broadcast.

This could end up being a huge sigh of relief for the team's big trade piece, especially when you consider what Arizona gave up for Martinez in order to make a better run at a playoff spot. He actually wanted to stay in the game, but manager Torey Lovullo thought it better to take the cautious route. We'll see if Martinez is able to suit back up for Thursday's series finale.