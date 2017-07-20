Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Leaves after taking pitch off hand
Martinez was forced to leave Wednesday's game against Cincinnati after he was hit in the hand by a pitch, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Martinez was attempting to check his swing but couldn't pull back in time and struck out on the pitch, adding insult to injury. Expect Martinez to undergo further evaluation, but he could be in for an extended absence after suffering some terrible luck in his first game as a Diamondback. Consider him day-to-day until team doctors can look at him.
