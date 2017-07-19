Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Makes Arizona debut Wednesday
Martinez will make his inaugural appearance for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night against the Reds. He'll bat fifth and play right field.
Martinez will slot right into the heart of the Diamondbacks' order that seems to closely resemble their regular lineup moving forward. He's sandwiched between Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings, which should help the slugging outfielder to rack up the counting stats in the hitter's haven known as Chase Field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Injury might be minor•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Leaves after taking pitch off hand•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Trade to Diamondbacks official•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Headed to Arizona•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Hitting fifth Tuesday•
-
Tigers' J.D. Martinez: Lifted as precaution Monday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....