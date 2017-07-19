Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Makes Arizona debut Wednesday

Martinez will make his inaugural appearance for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night against the Reds. He'll bat fifth and play right field.

Martinez will slot right into the heart of the Diamondbacks' order that seems to closely resemble their regular lineup moving forward. He's sandwiched between Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings, which should help the slugging outfielder to rack up the counting stats in the hitter's haven known as Chase Field.