Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Makes pinch-hitting appearance Sunday

Martinez (wrist) came on to pinch hit in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Nationals, drawing a walk in his lone plate appearance.

Martinez remained out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive contest due to the bruised left wrist he sustained in his Diamondbacks debut, but his appearance off the bench Sunday suggests that he'll likely be able to avoid the disabled list and could resume outfield duties as soon as Monday's series opener against the Braves. Fantasy owners will likely want to await confirmation that Martinez is in fact part of the Monday lineup before activating him, but things seem to be trending in the right direction for the 30-year-old slugger.