Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: MRI comes back clean, day-to-day

Martinez (hand) underwent an MRI on Friday, which came back negative, Jack Magruder of FanRag Sports reports.

Although the hand contusion seemed like a minor injury for Martinez, these test results confirmed that he will not be out for long. He could make his return to the lineup for Saturday's game, but the Diamondbacks may choose to stress patience for their most recent acquisition. In his place, David Peralta earned the start in right field during Friday's series opener against Washington.

