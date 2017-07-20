Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Not in Thursday lineup

Martinez (hand) is not in the lineup Thursday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The new acquisition still is nursing a left hand contusion after being hit by a pitch Wednesday. Martinez should be back in the coming days, though the Diamondbacks may take their time with their new bopper to get him right. Chris Herrmann will spell him in right field

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast