Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Possible pinch-hit option

Manager Torey Lovullo expects Martinez (hand) to be able to pinch hit Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Martinez hasn't played since being lifted from Wednesday's game with a hand injury, but it appears a return is just around the corner. He was expected to take batting practice Sunday, and if that session goes well, he could see some usage off the bench in the series finale before returning to the starting nine during the Diamondbacks' upcoming three-game series against the Braves.