Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Powers up again Saturday
Martinez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Cardinals.
Martinez is only batting .207 since joining the Diamondbacks, but with five of his six hits going for home runs, he's provided the power boost the team was expecting when they acquired him from the Tigers on July 18. He should continue to receive plenty of run-producing opportunities with on-base machines David Peralta, A.J. Pollock, Jake Lamb and Paul Goldschmidt regularly batting in front of him.
