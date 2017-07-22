Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Remains out of lineup

Martinez (hand) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.

Martinez was hit by a pitch in his Diamondbacks debut and is now set to miss his third straight start as a result. Fortunately, X-rays were negative and a followup MRI was clean as well, so it shouldn't be long before the 29-year-old is back in action. He has proven to be an excellent source of power and batting average since his breakout season in 2014, and the move to Arizona offers hope that Martinez can improve his rate stats even further.