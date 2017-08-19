Play

Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Returns to action Saturday

Martinez (illness) is starting in right field and batting fifth for Saturday's game against the Twins.

Martinez is ready to resume his duties in right field after missing Friday's game due to an illness. The 29-year-old, who is slashing .239/.337/.580 with eight homers in 25 games with the Diamondbacks, will face Jose Berrios in his return to the lineup.

