Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Returns to action Saturday
Martinez (illness) is starting in right field and batting fifth for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Martinez is ready to resume his duties in right field after missing Friday's game due to an illness. The 29-year-old, who is slashing .239/.337/.580 with eight homers in 25 games with the Diamondbacks, will face Jose Berrios in his return to the lineup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Scratched with illness•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Smacks eighth long ball since trade•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Strikes out three times Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Collects two hits Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Turns in three-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Delivers another long ball Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...