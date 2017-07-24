Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Set for home debut with Arizona
Martinez (wrist) is in the starting lineup Monday against the Braves.
Martinez sat out of the past four contests but managed to make a pinch-hitting appearance Sunday afternoon, which likely acted as the final hurdle to getting him back in the lineup. He'll slot back into his normal spot in the lineup with his new team, batting fifth and playing right field.
