Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Sits again Sunday

Martinez (hand) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Martinez was removed from Wednesday's game due to what was called a left hand contusion, and despite both his X-rays and MRI coming back clean, he will miss his fourth consecutive game. With A.J. Pollock also getting the day off, the Diamondbacks will roll with an outfield composed of Daniel Descalso (left), Gregor Blanco (center) and David Peralta (right). Word has yet to surface on when Martinez might be available for a pinch-hit opportunity.