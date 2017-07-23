Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Sits again Sunday
Martinez (hand) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
Martinez was removed from Wednesday's game due to what was called a left hand contusion, and despite both his X-rays and MRI coming back clean, he will miss his fourth consecutive game. With A.J. Pollock also getting the day off, the Diamondbacks will roll with an outfield composed of Daniel Descalso (left), Gregor Blanco (center) and David Peralta (right). Word has yet to surface on when Martinez might be available for a pinch-hit opportunity.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Possible pinch-hit option•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Remains out of lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: MRI comes back clean, day-to-day•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Not in Thursday lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Injury might be minor•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...