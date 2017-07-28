Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Slams D-backs to win over Cards

Martinez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam during Thursday's win over St. Louis.

Arizona and fantasy owners have to be thrilled with Martinez's recent outburst with the Diamondbacks. He's now hit four homers and drove in 11 run through his past four games, and there's no reason to doubt him continuing his year-long offensive binge. Chase Field is a great hitting environment, and batting behind Paul Goldschmidt -- and his .439 on-base percentage -- is a cushy fantasy setup.