Play

Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Smacks eighth long ball since trade

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Wednesday in Houston.

Martinez has turned into an-all-or nothing slugger since being traded to Arizona in mid-July, mashing eight home runs in 24 games en route to a .595 slugging percentage but batting just .238. He also struck out once in this one, giving him 20 whiffs in the past 17 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast