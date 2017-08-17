Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Smacks eighth long ball since trade
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Wednesday in Houston.
Martinez has turned into an-all-or nothing slugger since being traded to Arizona in mid-July, mashing eight home runs in 24 games en route to a .595 slugging percentage but batting just .238. He also struck out once in this one, giving him 20 whiffs in the past 17 games.
