Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Smacks two more homers Sunday

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's win over the Padres.

The 30-year-old book-ended his week with multi-homer games, following up Monday's historic four-homer game with two more long balls Sunday. He also had a four-hit performance this weekend and is now batting .289, so his third straight .300 season is within reach. The timing couldn't be better for those in the fantasy playoffs.