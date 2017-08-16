Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Strikes out three times Tuesday

Martinez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Astros.

Martinez has recorded just one hit in eight at-bats against his former team through the first two games of the series, but his struggles in making consistent contact have been a regular issue since the Diamondbacks first acquired him in July. While Martinez has lived up to expectations in the power department with seven home runs and a .563 slugging percentage in 80 at-bats with the team, he's hitting only .225 with a 30.1 percent strikeout rate during that time. That's certainly not what the Diamondbacks had anticipated from Martinez after the outfielder hit .314 while striking out in only 24.2 percent of his plate appearances with the Tigers prior to the trade.