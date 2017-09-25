Play

Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Takes seat Monday

Martinez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Martinez will get Monday off after the Diamondbacks locked up home-field advantage for the NL wild-card game with Sunday's walkoff win. In his place, Jeremy Hazelbaker will start in right field.

